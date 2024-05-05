Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $97.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.87.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $107.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,730. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $110.93. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 215.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $280,866.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,223.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,289 shares of company stock worth $8,314,163 in the last 90 days. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,114,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $564,045,000 after buying an additional 147,827 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,080,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,144,000 after purchasing an additional 156,807 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 22.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,685,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,855,000 after purchasing an additional 498,622 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 108.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,040,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 81.1% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 751,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,745,000 after purchasing an additional 336,600 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

