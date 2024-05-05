QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $180.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.36.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $179.64. 10,043,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $183.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,260 shares of company stock worth $7,429,728. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

