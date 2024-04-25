Bailard Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,398,000 after acquiring an additional 134,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,613,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock remained flat at $239.49 during trading hours on Thursday. 264,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.97. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

