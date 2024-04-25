Community Bank N.A. Purchases 150 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 16,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,015,039.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,390.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,276 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of CROX stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.19. The company had a trading volume of 430,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,764. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.07. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 61.97% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Crocs from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

