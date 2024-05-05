LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,896,619 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.04% of Playtika worth $65,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 1,215.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Playtika by 772.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Trading Up 1.3 %

Playtika stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. 734,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,124. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.26 million. Playtika had a net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $14.75 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Playtika Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Articles

