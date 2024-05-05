LSV Asset Management Has $59.03 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,047,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192,628 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.61% of Annaly Capital Management worth $59,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,324,000 after buying an additional 269,758 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $9,222,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 256,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $2,721,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 720,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after purchasing an additional 59,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,167. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

