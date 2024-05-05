LSV Asset Management Sells 54,062 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,839,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,062 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $67,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,046 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,100,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 108,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at La-Z-Boy

In other news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $114,095.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,924.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:LZB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,412. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.76. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

