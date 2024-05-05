United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Lifted by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 356.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after buying an additional 41,317 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 352,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 185,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.43. 2,039,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,672. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

