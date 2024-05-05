Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stake Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,879,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.94% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $66,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TPH traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.99. 845,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,651. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $918.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,824.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

