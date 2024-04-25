Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.91

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $12.91 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 40.2% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,708,731 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,689,824.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00449497 USD and is down -16.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
