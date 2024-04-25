Komodo Market Cap Reaches $57.92 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $57.92 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000660 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00053526 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00036356 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00013960 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,782,442 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

