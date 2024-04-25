Ternium (NYSE:TX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Ternium’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Ternium Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TX traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 267,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,585. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71. Ternium has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Ternium Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. Ternium’s payout ratio is 63.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ternium from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

