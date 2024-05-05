Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,591 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 27,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 166.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 29,172 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,826,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,118,000 after acquiring an additional 982,384 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Antero Resources by 21.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,280 shares of company stock worth $12,490,305. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

AR traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,635,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194,709. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 165.70 and a beta of 3.27.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.