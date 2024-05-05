Sapient Capital LLC Takes $870,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,200 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,953,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,719. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.