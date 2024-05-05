Sapient Capital LLC Takes $760,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBEU. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

BATS:BBEU traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.90. 206,518 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

