Sapient Capital LLC Takes $760,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Posted by on May 5th, 2024

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEUFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBEU. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS:BBEU traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.90. 206,518 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.