Community Bank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,676,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,164,000 after acquiring an additional 286,435 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,837,000 after buying an additional 78,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,665,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,852,000 after buying an additional 395,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,736 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,744,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,079,000 after buying an additional 103,479 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Exelon Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.81. 1,626,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,579,698. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

