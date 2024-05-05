Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 109,275 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,703,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,396,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $1,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded up $3.58 on Friday, reaching $233.47. The company had a trading volume of 466,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,082. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

