Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 799,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYO. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,765,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 388,339 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 2.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 586,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the third quarter worth about $132,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of PCYO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 50,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,422. The firm has a market cap of $238.73 million, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Pure Cycle Co. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Pure Cycle Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

