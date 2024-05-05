Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.94. 675,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,284. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.