Sapient Capital LLC Takes $899,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,025,000 after buying an additional 205,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after buying an additional 136,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,977,008,000 after acquiring an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,170.27.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.7 %

TDG stock traded up $22.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,293.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,038. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $750.86 and a 12 month high of $1,303.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,212.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,073.99. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

