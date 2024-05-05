Sapient Capital LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,146 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 277.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,133,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792,067. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

