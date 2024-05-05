Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,172 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $4.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.52. The company had a trading volume of 578,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,307. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.80. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. ANSYS’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

