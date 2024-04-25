Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 454 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in General Mills by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 17,726 shares of company stock worth $1,187,811 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $71.30. 1,470,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,064. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

