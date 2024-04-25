Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.180-4.300 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WH traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,411. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

