Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.28. 3,578,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,906. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
