Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 243.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 73,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 179,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 156,133 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,345 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.09. 1,907,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,916. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $146.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.48 and its 200 day moving average is $123.43.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

