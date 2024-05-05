Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after acquiring an additional 282,728 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $73.37. 6,621,756 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

