Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its holdings in RTX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Trading Up 0.7 %

RTX stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $103.89. The firm has a market cap of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.16 and a 200 day moving average of $87.21.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.55%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

