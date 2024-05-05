Summit Global Investments Sells 8,053 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Summit Global Investments lowered its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,053 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in CNA Financial were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CNA Financial by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNA. StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

CNA Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CNA opened at $44.40 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.73%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

