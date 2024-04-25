Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 300,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,626 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APG. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of APi Group by 225.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,832,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,158 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of APi Group by 79.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,619,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,981,000 after acquiring an additional 718,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APi Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,654,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,822,000 after acquiring an additional 666,655 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the third quarter valued at about $13,746,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of APi Group by 51.3% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Up 0.6 %

APG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.