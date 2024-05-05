Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 124,999 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 124,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,362,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $11,438,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.31.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE TRI traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.74. The stock had a trading volume of 619,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.37. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $166.11.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 41.33%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

