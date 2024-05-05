77,520 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 77,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,152,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total value of $141,146.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,272.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,928 shares of company stock worth $87,833,828 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $3.71 on Friday, reaching $381.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,254. The stock has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a PE ratio of 68.84, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $385.40 and a 200-day moving average of $349.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

