Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,203 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 14,035 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.68.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.93. 3,393,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,344,022. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $84.29 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.35. The company has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

