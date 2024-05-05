Sapient Capital LLC Takes $10.47 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 68,876 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,468,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7,293.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 40.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 445,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,879,000 after acquiring an additional 128,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 29.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 28,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE DHI traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.48. 3,134,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,539. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.09 and its 200-day moving average is $141.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.06.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

