Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 631,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,340,000. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up about 1.7% of Sapient Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.8 %

NVO stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,932,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,318. The company has a market capitalization of $552.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 92.21% and a net margin of 36.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVO. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

