Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,061 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $4.93 on Friday, hitting $255.78. 3,072,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.85. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.25 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

