Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:DCOMP opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

