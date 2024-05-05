Summit Global Investments Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 149,681 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 87.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 284,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after buying an additional 21,151 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4,330.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $283,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

