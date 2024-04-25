Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,438 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $12,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 159,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,552,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QQQM traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.50. 633,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,040. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $128.05 and a 1-year high of $184.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.55. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3454 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

