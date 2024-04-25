Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 608 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,306,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Prologis by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 161,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,119,000 after buying an additional 52,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PLD shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.41.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.72. 1,784,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,794. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.24 and its 200-day moving average is $122.03.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

