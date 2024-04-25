The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,443,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $306.63. 792,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.77. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $221.76 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.89.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

