Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $10.77 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $10,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

MOAT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.75. The stock had a trading volume of 610,313 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.62.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

