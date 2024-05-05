Dialight (LON:DIA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $158.50

Dialight plc (LON:DIA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 158.50 ($1.99) and traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.14). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 163 ($2.05), with a volume of 4,646 shares changing hands.

Dialight Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £64.92 million, a PE ratio of -525.81, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 161.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 158.45.

Get Dialight alerts:

Insider Activity at Dialight

In other Dialight news, insider Neil A. Johnson bought 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £49,915 ($62,699.41). 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dialight

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.