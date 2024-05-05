Fidessa group (LON:FDSA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,865.00

Fidessa group plc (LON:FDSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,865 ($48.55) and traded as high as GBX 3,875 ($48.67). Fidessa group shares last traded at GBX 3,865 ($48.55), with a volume of 5,102 shares.
Fidessa group Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,865 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,865.
Fidessa group Company Profile
Fidessa group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading, investment, and information solutions to the financial community worldwide. The company offers access to the trading community of buy-side and sell-side professionals ranging from institutions and investment banks to boutique brokers, and niche hedge funds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fidessa group
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Fidessa group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidessa group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.