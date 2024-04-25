Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,131 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $11,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

CALF traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,456 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

