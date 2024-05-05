Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $95.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.54. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average is $91.74.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.89%.

In other news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $1,886,730.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $179,523.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,791.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $1,886,730.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at $17,917,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,074 shares of company stock worth $4,328,255. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

