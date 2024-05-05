SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,985 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MBIA were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MBIA by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
MBIA Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.47. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MBI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on MBIA from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
MBIA Profile
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
