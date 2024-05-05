Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises updated its FY24 guidance to $10.60-10.90 EPS.

Shares of NSIT opened at $193.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.54 and a 200-day moving average of $174.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $121.91 and a 52 week high of $194.57.

In related news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $331,364.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total value of $337,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,324.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

