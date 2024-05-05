MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Announces Earnings Results

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 0.1 %

MDU opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

