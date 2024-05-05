Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.14

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.14 and traded as high as $76.80. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $76.80, with a volume of 515 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $640.29 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Formula Systems (1985) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is 21.55%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned 0.09% of Formula Systems (1985) worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 34.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

